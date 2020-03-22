Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $3,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown bought 10,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,884.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,155 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100,653 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,351,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.06. 1,520,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,874. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.