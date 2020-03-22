Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,865,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Global Blood Therapeutics comprises about 7.5% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 9.74% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $466,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBT traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $45.06. 1,520,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,874. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.73.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from to in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

In related news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $104,352.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,003.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $55,568.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,155. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

