Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $79.00

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. In the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $79.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Global Cryptocurrency

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com. The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Cryptocurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

