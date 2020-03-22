GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $59,680.66 and $7.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,057.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.81 or 0.02126228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.29 or 0.03504243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00610916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016539 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00671720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00079286 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00024869 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00525894 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016520 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

