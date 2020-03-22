Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Earns News Impact Rating of -2.00

News coverage about Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) has been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gluskin Sheff + Associates earned a news impact score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.24. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a one year low of C$9.07 and a one year high of C$15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $444.64 million and a P/E ratio of 17.58.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Company Profile

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

