GoByte (GBX) Market Capitalization Achieves $150,425.11

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, GoByte has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $150,425.11 and approximately $8,063.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000093 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,184,637 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

