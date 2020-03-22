GoByte Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $147,847.57 and approximately $8,377.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000097 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,180,701 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

