Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s current price.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.11.

Get Godaddy alerts:

NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. 3,145,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,954. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Godaddy has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Godaddy will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,069,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $1,247,477.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,657.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,836 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Godaddy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Godaddy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Godaddy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.