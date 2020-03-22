GoHelpFund (HELP) Market Cap Hits $15,704.00

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One GoHelpFund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $15,704.00 and $25,428.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com.

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

