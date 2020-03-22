GoldCoin Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. GoldCoin has a market capitalization of $183,025.17 and $71.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoldCoin has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00605339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008376 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000303 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

