GoldFund Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $59,692.85 and approximately $3,517.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000024 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000124 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000076 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

