Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Jaime Ardila bought 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $99,651.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,349.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $3,126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

GSBD stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $524.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

