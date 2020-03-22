Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a news sentiment score of -3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSBD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of GSBD traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.49. 691,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila acquired 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $99,651.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,349.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

