Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 20,168,669 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 317.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,516,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,168,669 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 8.25% of Oasis Petroleum worth $86,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,125,537 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 79,846 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $17,986,000. Finally, Mairs & Power INC increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 934,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OAS stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $139.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

