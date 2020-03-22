Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 516,076 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 105.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of CGI worth $84,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 56.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

GIB stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. CGI Inc has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

