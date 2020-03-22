Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 770,504 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 508.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.75% of ONE Gas worth $86,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 174,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

In other ONE Gas news, Director John William Gibson acquired 3,417 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.86.

ONE Gas stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.26. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

