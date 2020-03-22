Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.76% of Saia worth $90,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $6,076,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Saia by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Saia by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 20.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.82.

Shares of SAIA opened at $69.75 on Friday. Saia Inc has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

