Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,689 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $83,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,573,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,626,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $134.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.22 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.34.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.