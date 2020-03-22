Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,973,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of BCE worth $91,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $831,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 48,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,173,000 after acquiring an additional 61,295 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BCE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 385,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

