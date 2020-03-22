Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 112,520 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,520 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Henry Schein worth $90,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 12,246.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 144,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.27 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.