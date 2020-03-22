Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 1,554,284 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 405.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.45% of IAA worth $91,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $27.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00. IAA has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.11 million. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAA. Stephens dropped their price objective on IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.