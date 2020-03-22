Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 83,712 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.77% of Banner worth $92,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.21.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $139.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

