Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.44% of Syneos Health worth $89,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health Inc has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

