Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Genuine Parts worth $82,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 919,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,652,000 after purchasing an additional 388,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after purchasing an additional 354,014 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 218,641 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 390,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 196,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 740,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,657,000 after purchasing an additional 111,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

GPC opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.08. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

