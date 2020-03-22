Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,273,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,402 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $79,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

