Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.01% of Assurant worth $80,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Assurant by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,282,000 after buying an additional 164,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,260,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Assurant by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 973,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,566,000 after buying an additional 47,723 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Assurant by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 841,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,354,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AIZ opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.90. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.