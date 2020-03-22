Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,501,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Stifel Financial worth $91,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 365.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,285,697.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $203,629.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 837,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,640,382.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,305. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

