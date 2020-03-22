Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,436 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Raymond James worth $85,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,263 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,406,000 after purchasing an additional 163,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 125,291 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 83,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.45. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $102.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.84.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.