Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $79.98 Million Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,168,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.62% of Kennametal worth $79,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Kennametal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Kennametal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Kennametal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Kennametal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMT. UBS Group cut their price target on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $15.75 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

