Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $80.12 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,204,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,683 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $80,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VNO. Cfra lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.