Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $81.29 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,805,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 889,892 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Gentex worth $81,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in Gentex by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 534,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 313,828 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,338,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Gentex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,146,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,186,000 after buying an additional 95,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Gentex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

