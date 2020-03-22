Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $82.81 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,998,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209,173 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.95% of Kimco Realty worth $82,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 24,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at $884,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

