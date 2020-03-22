Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $83.53 Million Stock Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of National Health Investors worth $83,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $99,548.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,328.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $275,574.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NHI opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.35. National Health Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.36%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.