Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $84.51 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,795,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Amcor worth $84,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amcor by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771,481 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,026,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,740,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after buying an additional 2,199,848 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,124,000. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson acquired 72,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia acquired 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

