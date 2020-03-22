Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $84.55 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $84,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino acquired 25,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,336,628.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

LYV opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

