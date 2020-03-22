Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $86.29 Million Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $86,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on TM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

TM opened at $116.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.