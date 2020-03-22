Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $89.54 Million Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of Life Storage worth $89,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.22.

In other news, Director Mark G. Barberio acquired 1,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 3,260 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.08 per share, for a total transaction of $257,800.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $964,776. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Storage stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Life Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $108.27.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

