Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $91.50 Million Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,980,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883,920 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Vistra Energy worth $91,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

