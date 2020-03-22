Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $92.30 Million Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301,135 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.52% of Community Bank System worth $92,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Community Bank System by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Community Bank System by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Community Bank System by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBU opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.98. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Hovde Group raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

