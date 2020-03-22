Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.14% of Selective Insurance Group worth $82,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIGI. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.79. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

