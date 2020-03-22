Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $80,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,050,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,618,000 after buying an additional 67,690 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,242,000 after acquiring an additional 401,834 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,750,000 after acquiring an additional 112,007 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

