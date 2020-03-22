Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,244,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,075 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.78% of Union Bankshares worth $84,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

AUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NYSE AUB opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72. Union Bankshares Corporation has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

