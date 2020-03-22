Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,777 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Roku worth $83,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Dorsey Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,671,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Roku by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roku by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $1,338,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at $11,914,075.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $1,598,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,016 shares of company stock worth $28,383,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $76.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.94. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush increased their price target on Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.88.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

