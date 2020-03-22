Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Bank of America raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $138.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.69. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 23.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

