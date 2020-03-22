Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 13,669 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,631,147 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.51% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $82,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Shares of BXS opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $32.97.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

BXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.