Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 222,596 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,469,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,596 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.76% of Ryder System worth $79,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,265,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,340,000 after acquiring an additional 608,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $11,562,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $8,418,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 63,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

R stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $67.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

In other news, insider John J. Diez acquired 3,250 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $123,630.00. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic acquired 2,500 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $93,025.00. Insiders bought a total of 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $681,780 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

