Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 2,409,858 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 124.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,338,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.58% of Urban Edge Properties worth $83,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 131.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 683.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 167,697 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $21.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.86%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

