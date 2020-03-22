Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 53,921 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,921 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Regency Centers worth $87,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.50%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

