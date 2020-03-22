Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,158,059 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Comerica worth $86,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.95. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $80.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comerica from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an “average” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.