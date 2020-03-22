Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,672 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 6.52% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $90,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

IYG stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.